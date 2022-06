Kristin Cavallari

Conrad and Cavallari were never friends, but the Uncommon James designer said via the “On The List with Brett Gursky” podcast that the virtual reunion with the cast of Laguna Beach in 2020 wasn’t awkward between the two former rivals.

“So much time has passed and what we went through was so silly and it was so high school that I’m pretty sure we’re both over it at this point,” Cavallari said in October 2020.