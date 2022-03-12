Top 5

Shonda Rhimes’ New York City Apartment Is Inspired by ‘Bridgerton’: ‘Immersed in the Romanticism’

During an interview with Architectural Digest, Rhimes reflected on the moment when she realized the apartment was hers.

“I knew that I would know it when I saw it, and then I literally walked into this apartment. It was smaller than some of the places that I looked at, but I knew immediately,” she said earlier this month. “It has this wraparound terrace, and the light coming in was incredible. It felt like a place where even though you’re in the middle of a city, you feel like you’re in your own little refuge.”

