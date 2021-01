Dirty Details

The resort’s CEO, Maggie Hardy Knox, told Page Six on January 11, that the staff “found a used condom in the tree branch” during filming.

“Sometimes there’s some hanky-panky going on where it should not have been, but I can’t tell you everything that was going on. We are on 3,000 acres,” Knox said. “So, there’s a lot of land and a lot of woods out there. There were things going on inside and outside of the hotel all the time.”