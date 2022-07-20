Everything We Know About the 'Interview With the Vampire' TV Show

What’s It About?

The novel and 1994 movie follow Louis as he tells his story to a journalist (played by Slater in the film). He recounts his early days in Louisiana and his friendship with Lestat, who eventually turns him into a vampire. Louis and Claudia also make their way to Paris, where they meet a coven of vampires led by Armand (played by Banderas in 1994).

The new television series will also closely follow the plot of Rice’s debut novel. However, as the teaser shows, it will set Louis’ interview in 2022, and therefore incorporate elements of the modern day.