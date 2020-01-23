A Special Group

The former cheerleader also noted to Us that her squad is made up of men and women from all different walks of life.

“I think that’s what people don’t realize, that’s how it usually always is. I mean, there’s not one group of people that are cheerleaders,” she explained. “In the world of cheerleading, everyone is accepted, which is, I think, maybe why people loved it so much. They saw that part of it and they didn’t realize that, because there’s a little bit of a stereotype there. It’s really a wonderful world inside cheerleading, where everyone is loved, everyone is accepted for who they are. They’re a special group, we’re just a really tight family.”