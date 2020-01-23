Social Media Goes Wild

Viewers weren’t just quick to praise Monica’s coaching skills, but they also couldn’t help but compare her attitude to Sandra Bullock’s character Leigh Anne Tuohy in the 2009 movie The Blind Side — and her looks to singer Sheryl Crowe.

“Obviously two really different stories, but I love The Blind Side and I love her character in that,” Monica told Us, adding she would be “down” for Bullock to play her in a movie. “I’ve actually been told pretty much my whole life that we look alike, or in my adult life, that I look like Sheryl Crowe. So, I wasn’t surprised about that.”