The ‘Glee’ Lyric

On HSMTMTS, Rodrigo and Bassett play Nini and Ricky, respectively, an on-again, off-again couple who are cast as Gabriella Montez and Troy Bolton in their school’s production of High School Musical. The stars have several duets on the soundtrack.

Rodrigo wrote two lyrics about singing together in “Deja Vu,” including one about the former Fox series Glee: “Watching reruns of Glee / Bein’ annoying, singing in harmony / I bet she’s braggin’ to all her friends / Saying you’re so unique.”

Rodrigo and Bassett also posed for a snap with Glee’s Darren Criss in the past.