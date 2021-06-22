They Think I’m ‘Dumb’

In his February interview, he also said he wasn’t sure anyone at SNL takes him seriously.

“They think I’m f–king dumb. Like, I’m literally painted out to be like this big dumb idiot. Like, even all my sketches are just me being like, ‘OK, sure,'” the writer shared. “I think everybody outgrows it and I think for what I could do on the show — which is just barely anything and it’s just Weekend Update and I feel like I’ve done, like, 30 of those and I just feel like, yeah, I’ve done as much as I can over there but happy to be there as long as Lorne likes me.”