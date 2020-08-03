The Backup Contestants

Us Weekly exclusively revealed on July 31 that producers contacted contestants who were not picked for Clare’s final lineup.

“Last weekend, producers reached out to backup Bachelorette contestants who had been vetted for Clare’s season but were ultimately not cast to film at La Quinta [Resort],” an insider told Us. “When producers reached back out, out of the blue, it was very apparent that something had happened with production.”

Production “calling backup contestants and asking them to come to La Quinta within 24 hours,” points to something going awry during filming, the source told Us.