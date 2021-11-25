Cheryl Burke

The Dance Moms alum isn’t sure Val’s DWTS career is over, no matter what he says. “I think that this show is very intense sometimes. It’s seven days a week, and sometimes, you know, you want to see what else is out there,” she told Us in November 2021, referencing the importance of her own past breaks from the show. “That was the best thing to do, because I came back even more motivated and more inspired than ever. And if that’s what [Val] needs, so be it, but I’m sure he’ll be back.”