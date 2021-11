Emma Slater

“I didn’t even know that,” Slater exclusively told Us when asked about Val’s exit plans in November 2021. “I haven’t heard that. … I can’t imagine him not coming back. I don’t know. I’ll have to ask him. Maybe he’s just going on tour. I’m not sure, but he’s such a staple to the show. Val’s done it for however long I’ve been on the show … so I don’t know what the show’s like without Val.”