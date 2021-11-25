Jenna Johnson

In November 2021, Val’s wife said that she would respect his choice if he decides to leave, but she hopes he’ll come back. “I think that he is the best male dancer on the show, and I can say that very confidently and proudly. I think that there is a lot more that we haven’t seen from him that I would love to see,” she told ET at the time. “I will support him no matter what. And I think it will be fun to see him try out new things that he wants to do. He’s the most artistic person. I’d love to see him act, direct, pursue music, but yeah, we’ll see. I really hope it’s not because he’s so good at dancing.”