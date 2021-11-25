Val Chmerkovskiy

During a November 2021 appearance on “The Bellas Podcast,” Val hinted that he wants to try other things, but he didn’t totally rule out a return to DWTS. “I’m going to promote dance and whether it’s at Dance With Me or a local dance studio, go and dance. That’s why I’m passionate about the show, whether the show moves on with me or without me, which I’m not saying it’s going to move on without me,” he said. “I’m saying I love the show, genuinely, but I want to see it [continue] for a long time. It’s good for dance, it’s good for my passion, it’s good for my business. It’s good for life! It’s a place that gave Olivia Jade a chance to flip the narrative. It’s a place that’s a lot of fun and does a lot of magical things very randomly, completely out of the blue.”

He also teased a few possibilities of what he might do instead of DWTS, explaining that he always wants to “champion” the benefits of ballroom dance. “That’s what I’m going to do in many different ways — whether it’s writing a script about it, whether it’s going and teaching at our studios, whether it’s going on convention [tours] and teaching kids around the country, I’m just going to continue to preach the gospel of dance,” he said.