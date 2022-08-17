Ivan Hall Reveals If He Regrets Labeling Bachelorette Rachel a 'Red Flag'

On Why Erich Is The One for Gabby

“It’s always been Erich,” Ivan said. “The way Gabby was acting toward Erich in their first one-on-one. Just kind of like her — her actions and motions. It seemed like the conversation wasn’t the best because a lot of people got on Erich for like, not opening up and relating back to Gabby, but just the way she was acting toward him. I felt like she liked him the most. And I still feel that way. I feel like she’s falling in love with him the most out of anybody. … And but I will say, Jason is my favorite, probably, of the whole season.”