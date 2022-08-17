Ivan Hall Reveals If He Regrets Labeling Bachelorette Rachel a 'Red Flag'

Potential Changes to ‘BiP’
According to reports, the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise may take a cue from Love Island, separating the men and women when new contestants arrive to test the couples.
“Not being on this season, I love it. Let’s go test everybody out because then that’s how controversy happens. It makes for great TV,” Ivan said. “It’s a new wrinkle. I always think, like, as the show progresses and goes along with the times, you’ve got to adapt and figure out ways to spice things up, which is what they’re doing with two Bachelorettes, you know, potentially splitting up the groups and testing them. So I’m all for that kind of stuff. … I will miss those celebrity guest hosts like last year.”
Demar, who appeared alongside Ivan on season 7, agreed that the celebrity hosts will be missed.