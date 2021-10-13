Brendan Wasn’t Always All About Pieper

According to Ivan, Brendan Morais spoke openly about other women he was interested in meeting on BiP before Pieper James‘ controversial arrival. “The guys talk, of course,” Ivan shared. “And I think almost all of us did this. We were like, ‘Oh man, it would be cool if person X shows up here,’ and Brendan definitely did some of that. It wasn’t like he was just like, ‘I can’t wait till Pieper comes here.’ He was not going around being like, ‘Pieper, Pieper, Pieper — only Pieper.'” The aeronautical engineer later confirmed that two of the women Brendan, 31, mentioned were Bri Springs and Deandra Kanu.