He Spoke to Chris Harrison

Before he joined BiP, Ivan spoke to Chris Harrison about the racially insensitive comments that led to his eventual exit as host of the franchise. “He reached out to me and we had a good conversation,” Ivan told Nick. “It was just two grown adults talking about things. … I wish him all the best. I was like, ‘There is no ill will towards you.'”

Ivan previously told E!’s Daily Pop that he wasn’t sure whether he would go on BiP if Chris remained the host of the show. “I wouldn’t feel comfortable if Chris is there, to be quite frank,” he said in February. “[I’m] not saying he can’t make a recovery, can’t learn from all of this, but, you know … it would just be too soon, really.”