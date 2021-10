He Was Sad Kendall Left

Ivan briefly connected with Kendall Long before she self-eliminated, and he said that their breakup was harder on him than it seemed. “I was definitely a little bit bummed,” he told Nick of her exit, adding that he was “closer” to Kendall, 30, than viewers thought. “Coming into Paradise, I was very hopeful to leave with somebody. … I was very hopeful to be in a relationship, be in love at the end of it all.”