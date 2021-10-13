What Happened With Alexa

When Ivan first arrived at Alexa’s room, she thought he was a producer, but she quickly figured out her mistake. “We just the spent the whole night together,” Ivan recalled. “We were on her balcony talking for hours. It was definitely a long time. … We had great conversation, absolutely great conversation. It was a great time. As far as, like, hooking up, we never made it past kissing. We only kissed and made out.”

Though Alexa never got to appear on camera during the season, Ivan said she wasn’t disappointed by how things ended between them. “I’m still friends with her today,” he explained. “She has no regrets about how things played out and really enjoyed the night as well. We both felt a little bit mischievous.”