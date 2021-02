What the Queen Gave Archie for Christmas

“My grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas, and Meg said a waffle maker,” he said. “She sent us a waffle maker for Archie. So [for] breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful, organic mix, [puts it] in the waffle maker, flips it, out it comes. He loves it. … Archie wakes up in the morning and just goes, ‘Waffle?’”