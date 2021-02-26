When He Knew Meghan Was The One

Harry told Corden that he knew by his second date with the Suits alum that there was “something pretty special” between them.

“It was just the fact that, the way we hit it off with each other, and we were just so comfortable in each other’s company,” he explained. “Dating with me — with any member of the royal family, I guess — is kind of flipped upside down. All the dates become dinners or watching the TV or chatting at home, and then eventually once you become a couple, then you venture out to dinners, to the cinema and everything else. So everything was back to front with us. So actually, we got to spend an enormous amount of time just the two of us, rather than going to friends’ houses or out for dinner where there were other distractions. There were no distractions, and that was great. It was an amazing thing. We went from zero to 60 in the first two months.”