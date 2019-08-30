Reality TV Jamie Foxx, Lisa Rinna and More Celebrate Garcelle Beauvais’ ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Casting By Sarah Hearon August 30, 2019 AFF-USA/Shutterstock 9 10 / 9 NeNe Leakes The Real Housewives of Atlanta OG commented, “WELCOME TO THE SORORITY ❤️” Back to top More News ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley and Roger Mathews Finalize Divorce Becca Kufrin Hits Back at Troll Who Claims Fiance Garrett Yrigoyen Doesn’t ‘Really Like’ Her After Skipping Wedding ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s Professionally Organized Kitchen Is So Neat: ‘Major Pantry Goals’ More News