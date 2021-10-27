4. He’s Vocal About Mental Health

In August 2019, Jamie opened up about losing his mom to suicide six years prior. “It was literally one of the most impactful moments of my life,” he said in an Instagram video at the time. “This one event has really shaped a lot of who I am. The first of those lessons that I really got was really showing up for people.”

He also detailed his battle with anxiety in an Instagram video in October of that year. “If someone were to ask me if I have a problem with anxiety, my gut response would be no. But I realize now that’s an ego response. Anxiety isn’t an identity, it’s a state. A state that, because of life’s challenges we all trek through,” Jamie captioned the clip. “Some days suck, and other days really suck. For me that’s my time to be humble, accept my mistakes, and put in the work to improve. Even if life feels messy, I can still find and create joy in that process. As grateful for my bad days as I am for my good days, because it’s all just a chance to see myself in a different light and discover ways to improve.”

He concluded: “I send my love, light and empathy to anyone working through anxiety, depression, mental and/or spiritual health. You ain’t alone, it’s only a moment, and other side of that moment our blessings are waiting.”