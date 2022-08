Andrea Navedo

Navedo starred as Xiomara Villanueva, the young mother to the titular hero and an aspiring singer.

Before the end of Jane the Virgin, Navedo acted alongside Will Smith and Joel Edgerton in the Netflix movie Bright. In 2022, Navedo starred in Smile or Hug, a film that Baldoni produced. On TV, she’s had arcs on several shows, including The Good Fight and Mrs. America.

The New York native and her husband, who wed in 2000, share daughter Ava and son Nico.