Brett Dier

Dier played Jane’s boyfriend, Michael Cordero Jr., who was a Miami-based cop struggling to cope with his love’s mysterious pregnancy and all of the obstacles that came with it.

Dier has starred in several shows since Jane’s ending, including Hulu’s Fresh alongside Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones, as well as After Yang and Schooled, the latter being a 1990s-era spin-off of The Goldbergs.

Actress Haley Lu Richardson proposed to Dier in 2019 after five years together.