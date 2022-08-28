Gina Rodriguez
Since the ending of Jane the Virgin, Rodriguez has been booked and busy. The Lost Ollie star has not only maintained her status as a wildly popular actor, but she has also ventured into producing and directing.
Rodriguez has served as an executive producer on Disney+’s Diary of a Future President since its 2020 premiere. She has also made brief cameos as the adult version of the main character, Elena. Additionally, Rodriguez headed up the Netflix rom-com Someone Great alongside Brittany Snow, LaKeith Stanfield and Rosario Dawson.
Rodriguez has tried her hand at voice acting too, portraying Gina Alvarez on Big Mouth and the titular character in Netflix’s Carmen Santiago. Rodriguez also voiced Velma in Scoob!, released in 2020, and starred in Awake, which debuted in 2021.
The Golden Globe winner married Joe LoCicerio in May 2019, nearly three years before they announced they are expecting their first child.Back to top