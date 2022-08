Ivonne Coll

Coll plays the stern but loving grandmother of the Villanova family, Alba.

The Switched at Birth alum starred as the lead role in a series of television shorts called Fancy Nancy after the ending of Jane the Virgin, in addition to booking roles on Lucifer and Counterpunch. The former Glee guest star produced a historical musical drama about the struggle of Puerto Rican people, titled Calle de la Resistencia, in 2021.