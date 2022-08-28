Jaime Camil
In a twist you could only expect in a telenovela, Camil plays a famous telenovela star — who happens to be Jane’s biological father. Rogelio de la Vega struggles to balance the responsibility of his calling as an actor and his intention to have a relationship with his daughter.
Camil has had several prominent gigs since Jane the Virgin ended, including voice acting roles on the likes of Bojack Horseman, DuckTales and Elena of Avalor. Camil is also featured on Broke, Schmigadoon! and Kimi.
The Mexico native wed Heidi Balvanera in 2013. The twosome share daughter Elena and son Jaime.