Jenna Ortega

Ortega played young Jane in flashback sequences on the CW series. Since leaving Jane, the Stuck in the Middle alum has starred in several major productions. Ortega starred in the most recent installment in the Scream franchise — alongside Courteney Cox, Neve Campbell and David Arquette — and in A24’s X opposite Kid Cudi. The Fallout star is set to star as Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s upcoming Addams Family spinoff.