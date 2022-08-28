Justin Baldoni
Baldoni’s Rafael is the father of Jane’s miracle baby and the love of her life — depending on who you ask.
Since the ending of Jane, Baldoni has stepped into the role of producer and director. He cofounded the Wayfarer Studios with Ahmed Musiol in 2019 before making his directorial debut with Five Feet Apart, starring Cole Sprouse and Richardson. Baldoni also directed the Disney+ musical Clouds and is set to helm the forthcoming It Ends With Us adaptation of Colleen Hoover‘s novel.
The California native hosts the “Man Enough” podcast, which inspired his memoir of the same name.
Baldoni wed Emily Baldoni (née Foxler) in 2013 before welcoming daughter Maiya and son Maxwell in 2015 and 2017, respectively.Back to top