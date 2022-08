Yael Grobglas

Grobglas played Petra Solano, Rafael’s wife at the beginning of the series.

Grobglas also appeared on CW shows Reign and Supergirl before landing a role in An Interview with God opposite Brenton Thwaites.

The Israeli actress and businessman Artem Kroupenev wed in 2006 before welcoming their first child, daughter Arielle, in January 2020.