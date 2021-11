Les Moonves’ Role

The movie will also explore the former head of CBS’ alleged role in the aftermath of the scandal. The Huffington Post previously reported in 2018 that Moonves allegedly tried to destroy Jackson’s career amid the fallout, which included a $550,000 fine for the network. Timberlake reportedly didn’t receive the same treatment after he cried during his apology to Moonves — who never publicly commented on the allegations.