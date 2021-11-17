December 2003

The NFL announced that Jackson would headline the show, which would be produced by MTV. The network had also produced the 2001 show that featured Britney Spears, Aerosmith, Mary J. Blige, ‘NSync and Nelly. ”There is no bigger spectacle than the Super Bowl,” the “Rhythm Nation” singer said in a statement at the time. ”It’s a unique and exciting experience that I have looked forward to for many years.”

According to a 2002 report from Entertainment Weekly, Jackson was originally supposed to headline the halftime show that year, but NFL executives changed their minds after attending a U2 concert held in the aftermath of 9/11. The league reportedly decided to go with the Irish band to ensure they were “setting the right tone” during a tumultuous period in the U.S.