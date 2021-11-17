February 2004

On February 8, Timberlake performed at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards, where he took home two trophies. Jackson was originally scheduled to appear during a Luther Vandross tribute, but she was removed from the lineup in the aftermath of the Super Bowl.

“I know it’s been a rough week on everybody,” Timberlake said during his acceptance speech. “What occurred was unintentional, completely regrettable and I apologize if you guys are offended.” CBS said in a statement that his on-air apology was part of an agreement he made with the network so that he could still appear on the show. The network claimed that they offered the same opportunity to Jackson, but she declined.