February 2004

MTV and Timberlake issued their first apologies on the same night as the game. “The tearing of Janet Jackson’s costume was unrehearsed, unplanned, completely unintentional and was inconsistent with assurances we had about the content of the performance,” the network said in a February 1 statement. “MTV regrets this incident occurred and we apologize to anyone who was offended by it.”

The next day, Jackson issued her own statement per the request of CBS, saying that MTV didn’t know about the tearaway until it happened. “The decision to have a costume reveal at the end of my halftime show performance was made after final rehearsals,” she said in a video. “MTV was completely unaware of it. It was not my intention that it go as far as it did. I apologize to anyone offended — including the audience, MTV, CBS and the NFL.”

On February 3, the FCC launched an investigation into the incident after receiving more than 500,000 complaints about the broadcast. That same day, an MTV executive claimed that Jackson was entirely responsible for the tearaway. Jackson’s team, meanwhile, released a statement saying that Timberlake was only supposed to pull away the top layer of the costume to reveal a bustier underneath.