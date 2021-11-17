February 2021

After the release of “Framing Britney Spears,” Timberlake issued a public apology to both Spears and Jackson. “I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond,” he wrote via Instagram. “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”