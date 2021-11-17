March 2004

Jackson’s eighth album, Damita Jo, hit stores on March 30. While it was critically acclaimed, it was considered a commercial disappointment as it was her first album since 1984 not to hit No. 1 in the U.S. The week of the album’s release, the “All for You” singer appeared on the Late Show With David Letterman, where she fielded many questions about the Super Bowl. “I don’t want to relive any of that,” she replied when host David Letterman began with a question about the performance. After he pressed her again, she said, “Oh, God. Can we talk about something else, please? I’ve had a day of interviews. I’m sure you guys are sick of hearing about it. I know I am. Ask me about something else.”