Movies Jared Leto Looks Unrecognizable in ‘House of Gucci’ Character Posters: See Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and More By Emily Longeretta July 29, 2021 MGM 5 5 / 5 Jeremy Irons The Watchmen alum plays Rodolfo Gucci, Maurizio’s father. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Relationship Timeline From ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ to Today Inside ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown’s RV Life While Living on Coyote Pass More News