Movies

Jared Leto Looks Unrecognizable in ‘House of Gucci’ Character Posters: See Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and More

By
House of Gucci Character Poster Lady Gaga
 MGM
5
2 / 5
podcast
Gummy_Ad_71621_600x338

Lady Gaga

The singer portrays Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci.

Back to top