Is There a Post-Credits Scene?

There are — spoiler alert — two post-credits scenes in Morbius. The first one shows Vulture, a.k.a. Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton), being transported to Michael’s universe via magic spell (presumably the one cast by Doctor Strange in last year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home). Vulture previously appeared in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

In the second scene, Michael is driving along a coast when he hears a mechanical roar. The sound is produced by Vulture, who tells him that he wants to form a team with him. Fans have interpreted this as a hint that Sony is working on a Sinister Six movie. In the comic books, the Sinister Six are a group of supervillains including Vulture, Doctor Octopus, Electro, Sandman, Kraven the Hunter and Mysterio.