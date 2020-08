Jillian Harris

ABC named Jillian the fifth Bachelorette in 2009. While she accepted a proposal from Ed Swiderski, they split several months after the finale aired. She subsequently started seeing Justin Pasutto. The duo, who have been engaged since 2016, share son Leo (2016) and daughter Annie (2018).

Jillian, an interior designer, has made appearances on several reality shows in Canada and hosted Love It or List It Vancouver from 2013 to 2019.