Jason Mesnick’s Season 13 of ‘The Bachelor’: Where Are They Now?

Melissa Rycroft

Melissa reconnected with ex Tye Strickland shortly after her split from Jason. The pair, who wed in December 2009, share three kids: Ava (2011), Beckett (2014) and Cayson (2016). In addition to filming eight-episodes of their own CMT show, Melissa & Tye, in 2012, Melissa has made several appearances on the network’s Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team and hosted season 5 of Redneck Island. She also competed on season eight of Dancing With the Stars and later won the All-Stars season of the competition in 2012.

Melissa and Tye, who live in Dallas, host a podcast called “Logically Irrational.”