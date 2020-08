Naomi Crespo

It’s hard for Bachelor Nation to forget Naomi’s hometown date with Jason as her mother, Joanne, insisted the Bachelor do the eulogy for a dove she hit with her car. Naomi, however, said in post-show interviews at the time that she didn’t blame her mom for Jason sending her home. According to her blog, which hasn’t been updated since 2014, Naomi married her childhood friend David in 2011.