Christine Elise

“Is she f–king insane? There’s no way,” the Boston native said on the October 21 episode of the “Beverly Hills, 90210 Show” podcast. “[Producer] Paul Waigner did say, ‘The girls may not be nice, the guys might not be nice,’ but that’s as bad as it got! That cast is very nice and if they don’t like you, they go away. That whole ‘don’t make eye contact’ [claim] is — I’m gonna call it what it is — it’s a f–king lie.”

The actress, who starred on 12 episodes of the show, added, “Why is she invested in s–t talking a show from 30 years ago? She’s doing great. She’s a bazillionaire with her little Honest company!”

The next day, Elise took to Instagram to apologize to Alba, writing in part, “First of all – I have never met her but have always admired her work. I am certain she is a lovely woman. Secondly, anyone who knows me at all knows I swear with unapologetic abandon, so quotes read without tone of voice can be misinterpreted and seem more angry than they ever were.”