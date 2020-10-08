Ian Ziering

Ziering, who played Steve Sanders for 10 seasons, said Alba’s claims surprised him. “I can’t for the life of me ever imagine a situation where any of the actors would say that,” he said on Access Hollywood on Tuesday, October 6. “I’m not doubting that that was her experience. … If anybody said something, it must have been the second assistant director or whoever for whatever reason. It doesn’t even make sense. Acting is acting and reacting, you have to look at who you’re talking to. None of my castmates ever requested anything like that. How that was told to Jessica, it saddens me because it lessened the experience for her. It certainly didn’t slow her down in life, but it’s hard to hear that there was any negativity on the set. If I had known about that, I would have shot that down immediately.”