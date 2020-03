The Last Time They Spoke

Jax gave more insight into his falling out with his mom during a December 2018 appearance on Bravo’s “Daily Dish” podcast.

“I haven’t really spoken to my mother since my dad’s funeral,” he said at the time. “So it’s been really tough. It’s nothing she did, really … well, I don’t know, I don’t want to get into it. I hope in time, God willing, that we can smooth things over. I just don’t know.”