Where Jax’s Sister Stands

Jax implied that his sister Jenny was also on the outs with his mom.

“It’s not me anymore, I don’t care about me, it’s my sister. And I worry about my sister,” Jax said in December 2018. “And she stresses all the time and she works so hard and she takes care of her husband and her husband’s amazing and her husband beat cancer twice. And my sister had to go through my dad’s cancer and she’s a nurse and she sees that sh– every day, it’s just kind of like… she’s just always stressed. I just worry about her. Brittany and I are always constantly trying to check up on her. Because she was a daddy’s girl. So she was very close to my father. Not that I wasn’t, but she had a daddy-daughter relationship. It’s very tough for her.”

Jax added that “didn’t go well” with his mom at Jenny’s May 2018 nuptials.

“[She pulled] my wife aside at my sister’s wedding and [said] things to her [like], ‘Run away,’” Jax revealed on the Vanderpump Rules aftershow in March 2020.