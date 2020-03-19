Where They Stand Today

“I am sure my mother is doing well, my father was set up pretty well, and she has no mortgage and owns her own business. None of my family speaks to her, so I am not sure. It’s a really rough and complicated situation,” Jax tweeted in March 2020. “So I didn’t want to have any issues, I did what was best for myself and my wife, I didn’t want her perfect day ruined. People may have a opinion and that’s fine, I don’t care. It’s my life at the end of the day and I have no regrets.”