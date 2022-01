Fearing the Future

“The scariest thing to me is, like, could this be the last Ramadan I have with my family?” Jen said during a conversation with Sharrieff. “Am I gonna see Rieffy go to medical school? Am I gonna see Omar graduate? This is the s–t that keeps me up at night. I don’t understand any of this because … anybody that knows me knows this isn’t me. The things that I’ve been accused of, it’s not me.”