‘Framed’

“I’m not guilty. But now I have to go through the whole process, put a $2 million retainer, have a team of attorneys, that’s what I have to do,” Jen told her costars at Jennie [Nguyen]‘s pho luncheon during the December 19 episode. “I’m framed because how the f–k did they even [know to] come [to Beauty Lab]?”

After talking to Mary about the situation, Jen returned to the group and repeated her claims. “I just wanna let you guys all know: I promise on my kids, on my husband, on my dad, I am innocent,” she said. “I did not do any of the things that have been alleged against me.”